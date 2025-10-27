Crazy Whale
- Experts
- Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend.
Built to fight sideways chaos and dominate trending markets — .
💥 Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale
Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically.
You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts.
Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd.
Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size.
Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch it swim.
⚙️ Recommended Setup
Symbol: US30 (Main Dow Jones) /DJ30.r
Timeframes: M15
Minimum Deposit: **$10,000** is recommended to support potential drawdowns and maintain trade stability.
Deposit: High RisK Trading $1,000
Leverage: 1:30 minimum (1:500 ideal)
Broker: Hedge account type, work with any broker (auto-scaled quotes)
VPS: Strongly recommended (24/7 uptime)
🚀 Quick Launch
Attach Crazy Whale to your XAUUSD M15 chart.
Set your risk per trade%, default setting are perfect results.
Sit back and let the Whale do the heavy lifting.
💰 First Launch Price: $299 USD
Early adopters gain full version rights + lifetime updates.
The price will rise as more investors join — don’t miss the first wave.