Velocity Algo MT5

Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15

Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Grid Martingale Strategy: The EA employs a dynamic grid system that automatically adjusts its lot size and grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the system to remain flexible and effective in various market environments.

  • Precision Entry with Core Indicators: Velocity Algo identifies entry points using a combination of key technical indicators, including Envelope Lower and Bollinger Bands, ensuring trades are placed with precision.

  • Proven Performance: With over a year of real account trading experience and a proven track record, Velocity Algo is a reliable solution. You can verify the performance for yourself by checking the verified live signal.


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade based on predefined signals from its core indicators, aiming to capture short-term movements.

  • Risk Management: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes an Auto Lot Sizing feature and a maximum number of open orders limit to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks from 2010 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability.


Usage Recommendations:

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

  • Symbol: USDCAD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.
  • Starting Capital: Minimum recommended capital is $2,000 USD or 2,000 US Cents.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.

    •
  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 2000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $2,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 2500-3000 is recommended.


