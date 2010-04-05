SearchForPatterns
- Sergey Shigorin
- Versione: 1.40
- Aggiornato: 3 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
SearchForPatterns - trading robot for the NZDJPY currency pair on the M1 timeframe. The robot finds patterns in quotes and predicts the next price.
Parameters.
- MagicNumber. Unique order number.
- Length. Number of prices to search for patterns.
- Count. Maximum pattern length.
- Parts. Number of average price movement ranges.
- MinLevel. Minimum stop loss and take profit level in points.
- MaxLevel. Maximum stop loss and take profit level in points.
- Risk. Volume of order in percent.
- Lots. If Risk is 0, then the volume of order in lots.