Breakout Hunter SR


Overview
Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision.

Key Features
  • Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities.
  • Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to improve accuracy.
  • Multi-Pair Compatibility: Works on any forex pair and XAU/USD (Gold).
  • Optimized for Any Timeframe: Works across multiple timeframes, with H1 recommended for best results.
  • Automated Trade Execution & Alerts: Ensures real-time trade execution and notifications.
  • Ideal for Breakout & Trend Traders: Designed for those who capitalize on strong directional moves.

Why Choose Breakout Hunter?
Breakout Hunter is built for traders who seek high-precision breakout entries and want to avoid false signals. With its automated market scanning and execution, it provides a strategic advantage in volatile market conditions.

