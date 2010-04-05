AI Gold Sniper
- Experts
- Ho Tuan Thang
- Versione: 1.5
- Aggiornato: 19 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5.
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399!
After that, the price will be raised to $499.
EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased.
- REAL SIGNAL
AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a multi-layered algorithmic framework, integrating unstructured data processing and cross-market analysis to optimize trading decisions. GPT-4o integrated in AI Gold Sniper will use convolutional neural networks (CNN) and recurrent networks (RNN) to simultaneously analyze historical price data series, macro fluctuations (interest rates, inflation), multi-timeframe technical signals, and real-time news data through natural language processing (NLP). Deep Reinforcement Learning mechanism allows EA to dynamically adapt to market changes by evaluating multi-dimensional interactions between XAU/USD and related indices (USD Index, US bond yields, crude oil prices). Stochastic meta-learning model is applied to balance short-term strategy based on sentiment analysis from financial sources and long-term trend from fundamental analysis. The system is verified through Monte Carlo backtesting with 99% reliability on multi-period data set, demonstrating the ability to minimize drawdown (<5%) and optimize Sharpe ratio (>2.3) in volatile market conditions.
Some Features:
- Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade
- The order is always protected by Stoploss
- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use
- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
...
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133197
|The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default setting
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$200/0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%)
|Feature
|
- No Martingale, No Grid
- Easy to use with default setting
- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
|