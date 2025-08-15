VaniganMT4

5
### **Vanigan MT4 

Core Trading Strategy

  1. Sideways Market Detection

    • Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets

    • ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market

    • ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades)

  2. Entry Signals

    • RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers:

      • RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal

      • RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal

    • Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 )

Risk & Money Management

  1. Lot Size Calculation

    • Fixed Lots: LotSize if UseMM = false

    • Money Management: Risk-based sizing if UseMM = true :

      mql4

    • LotSize = (AccountBalance() × RiskPercent%) / (SL_Points × TickValue)

    • Auto-adjusts for broker lot steps/min/max

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit

    • Manual SL/TP (via hotkeys or points):

      • F1: Set SL at current price

      • F2: Set TP at current price

      • F3: Clear manual SL/TP

    • Auto SL/TP:

      mql4 
      • SL = Entry ± SL_Points (150 pts)  
TP = Entry ± (SL_Points × ProfitRatio) // e.g., 300 pts

    2. Margin Safeguards

      • MaxLotsByFreeMargin() prevents Error 134 (insufficient margin)

      • Uses broker margin requirements + free margin checks

    Trade Execution Logic

    Diagram
    Code

    1. New Bar Enforcement

      • Trades only trigger on new candle (prevents duplicate signals)

    2. Concurrency Limits

      • Max 3 concurrent trades (adjustable via MaxTrades )

    3. Error Handling

      • Validates prices, margins, and order errors (e.g., logs OrderSend failures)

    Dashboard & UI Controls

    1. Real-time Metrics

      • Market state (Sideways/Trending)

      • ADX/RSI values with color-coded alerts

      • Price, open trades, reward/risk ratio

      • Manual SL/TP levels

    2. Hotkey Controls

      • F4: Toggle Trading On/Off

      • F1/F2/F3: SL/TP overrides

    3. Status Indicators

      • Trading enabled/disabled (red/green)

      • MM/Auto-SLTP status

    Advanced Features

    1. Broker Compatibility

      • Handles 4/5-digit pricing, fractional pips

      • Normalizes lots/sl/tp to broker specs

    2. Minimum Stop Enforcement

      • Adjusts SL/TP to meet MODE_STOPLEVEL

    3. Dynamic UI

      • Dashboard auto-updates every tick

      • Objects cleanly removed on EA removal

    Key Input Parameter

    s

    Parameter Default Description
    UseMM true Enable money management
    RiskPercent 1.0% Risk per trade
    ADX_Thresh 25.0 Trend threshold
    ProfitRatio 2.0 Reward:Risk ratio
    MaxTrades 3 Max concurrent trades
    ManualSLPoints 150 Fixed SL (points)
    UseManualSLTP false Manual override toggle

    Optimization Notes

    • ADX/RSI Periods: Optimize for asset volatility (e.g., ADX_Period=20 for slower assets)

    • SL/TP Points: Adjust based on Average True Range (ATR)

    • Backtest: Focus on low-ADX market periods

    !!! HAPPY PROFITABLE TRADING !!!

    Recensioni 1
    Konstantin Grihin
    218
    Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.27 04:25 
     

    этот советник привлекает своей надёжностью наличием SL

    Konstantin Grihin
    218
    Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.27 04:25 
     

    этот советник привлекает своей надёжностью наличием SL

    Nissar Ahmed
    1758
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Nissar Ahmed 2025.08.28 01:08
    Thanks for Your Review.
    Rispondi alla recensione