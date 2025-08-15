VaniganMT4
- Experts
- Nissar Ahmed
- Versione: 1.15
Core Trading Strategy
-
Sideways Market Detection
-
Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets
-
ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market
-
ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades)
-
-
Entry Signals
-
RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers:
-
RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal
-
RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal
-
-
Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 )
-
Risk & Money Management
-
Lot Size Calculation
-
Fixed Lots: LotSize if UseMM = false
-
Money Management: Risk-based sizing if UseMM = true :mql4
-
LotSize = (AccountBalance() × RiskPercent%) / (SL_Points × TickValue)
-
Auto-adjusts for broker lot steps/min/max
Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Manual SL/TP (via hotkeys or points):
-
F1: Set SL at current price
-
F2: Set TP at current price
-
F3: Clear manual SL/TP
-
-
Auto SL/TP:mql4
SL = Entry ± SL_Points (150 pts) TP = Entry ± (SL_Points × ProfitRatio) // e.g., 300 pts
-
-
Margin Safeguards
-
MaxLotsByFreeMargin() prevents Error 134 (insufficient margin)
-
Uses broker margin requirements + free margin checks
-
Trade Execution Logic
-
New Bar Enforcement
-
Trades only trigger on new candle (prevents duplicate signals)
-
-
Concurrency Limits
-
Max 3 concurrent trades (adjustable via MaxTrades )
-
-
Error Handling
-
Validates prices, margins, and order errors (e.g., logs OrderSend failures)
-
Dashboard & UI Controls
-
Real-time Metrics
-
Market state (Sideways/Trending)
-
ADX/RSI values with color-coded alerts
-
Price, open trades, reward/risk ratio
-
Manual SL/TP levels
-
-
Hotkey Controls
-
F4: Toggle Trading On/Off
-
F1/F2/F3: SL/TP overrides
-
-
Status Indicators
-
Trading enabled/disabled (red/green)
-
MM/Auto-SLTP status
-
Advanced Features
-
Broker Compatibility
-
Handles 4/5-digit pricing, fractional pips
-
Normalizes lots/sl/tp to broker specs
-
-
Minimum Stop Enforcement
-
Adjusts SL/TP to meet MODE_STOPLEVEL
-
-
Dynamic UI
-
Dashboard auto-updates every tick
-
Objects cleanly removed on EA removal
-
Key Input Parameter
s
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseMM
|true
|Enable money management
|RiskPercent
|1.0%
|Risk per trade
|ADX_Thresh
|25.0
|Trend threshold
|ProfitRatio
|2.0
|Reward:Risk ratio
|MaxTrades
|3
|Max concurrent trades
|ManualSLPoints
|150
|Fixed SL (points)
|UseManualSLTP
|false
|Manual override toggle
Optimization Notes
-
ADX/RSI Periods: Optimize for asset volatility (e.g., ADX_Period=20 for slower assets)
-
SL/TP Points: Adjust based on Average True Range (ATR)
-
Backtest: Focus on low-ADX market periods
этот советник привлекает своей надёжностью наличием SL