RSI Bullseye Gold

5
Overview
RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades.

Key Features
RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades.
Gold-Focused Strategy: Specially optimized for XAU/USD trading on the H1 timeframe.
Bullseye Targeting: Trades only high-probability setups, reducing unnecessary risks.
Smart Trade Management: Implements dynamic stop-loss and take-profit adjustments for optimal performance.

Trend Confirmation & Filtering: Ensures trades align with market momentum for higher accuracy.


How It Works
Analyzes RSI levels to detect strong reversal points.
Confirms trades with additional trend filters for sniper-accurate entries.
Executes trades using risk-adjusted stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Maximizes profits while minimizing drawdowns.


Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Asset: XAU/USD (Gold)


Why Choose RSI Bullseye Gold?
RSI Bullseye Gold is designed for traders seeking precision and accuracy in gold trading. With its RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA ensures each trade is executed at the perfect moment, just like hitting a bullseye.

Recensioni 2
Md Shied Yusuf
216
Md Shied Yusuf 2025.07.10 15:50 
 

Thank you for giving me such a beautiful EA.

Abdelrahman Abdallah
29
Abdelrahman Abdallah 2025.08.12 07:42 
 

I have done a one-year backtest and the results are excellent. However, I would like you to add a condition so that no new trades are entered unless confirmed by the MACD, as the current drawdown is quite high. It would also be great if you could provide a settings file for multiple accounts. I’m currently testing it on a demo account, and honestly, this is an outstanding EA. I will continue my review after testing it for three consecutive months in real market conditions.

