CloudMaster EA


Overview
CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups.

EA Setup & Specifications
Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability)
Broker Compatibility: Works with any broker
Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot)

Recommended Deposit: $300 (for 0.01 lot, to maintain drawdown below 10%)

Key Features
No Martingale, No Grid: Uses a safe and steady trading approach with no high-risk strategies.
Built-in Stop Loss Protection: Every trade is secured with risk-minimizing safeguards.
Plug & Play Setup: Works efficiently with default settings, requiring no complex configurations.
Smart Time Filter: Avoids trading during market spikes, gaps, and extreme volatility.
High-Accuracy Entries & Exits: Uses Ichimoku Cloud indicators to detect optimal trade opportunities.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms trades across multiple timeframes for higher accuracy.

Fully Automated: Runs 24/5 seamlessly, requiring no manual intervention.


Why Choose CloudMaster EA?
Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD) Traders: Designed for consistent profitability in volatile gold markets.
Trend-Following Strategy: Trades with market momentum using Ichimoku Cloud signals.
Stable & Reliable: Built for long-term performance with controlled drawdown.
Smart Risk Management: Implements adaptive stop-loss and take-profit settings for capital protection.
CloudMaster EA is the perfect solution for traders looking to master the Ichimoku Cloud strategy and trade with confidence. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA provides a strategic edge in volatile markets.

Trade with the Power of the Cloud – Start Using CloudMaster EA Today!

