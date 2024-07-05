HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
- Experts
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 12 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely.
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512
Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335
Download Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020
Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp
Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.
Back test:
-
Symbol: US30
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (Not tick-by-tick)
Key Features:
-
Does not use Martingale, Hedge, or Grid strategies.
-
No VPS required (but VPS can be used if you prefer)
-
All settings are fully accessible to the user.
-
Unlimited support for beginners.
-
Usable on all timeframes.
-
Primary symbol tested: US30 (can be adapted per prop firm requirements)
Important Notes and Recommendations:
-
We are not responsible for the policies or results of any Prop Firm; you should perform your own due diligence.
-
This EA is designed to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges, not as a guaranteed solution for live funded accounts. Use at your own risk.
-
Beware of internet scams. The sale of this product is valid only through MQL5 and the official website. We are not responsible for purchases made via other channels.
-
Before purchasing, ensure your account and broker permit HFT-style trading and that your broker's rules do not block rapid-succession orders.
Warnings :
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
Super service, great ea 100% recomend