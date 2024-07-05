HFT Passing Prop EA MT5

4.11
HFT Passing Prop EA is a fully automatic robot.
It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading (within minutes).

With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely.


    MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512

    Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335

    Download Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020


    Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

    Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

    Back test:

    • Symbol: US30

    • Timeframe: M1

    • Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (Not tick-by-tick) 


    Key Features:

    • Does not use Martingale, Hedge, or Grid strategies.

    • No VPS required (but VPS can be used if you prefer)

    • All settings are fully accessible to the user.

    • Unlimited support for beginners.

    • Usable on all timeframes.

    • Primary symbol tested: US30 (can be adapted per prop firm requirements)


    Important Notes and Recommendations:

    • We are not responsible for the policies or results of any Prop Firm; you should perform your own due diligence.

    • This EA is designed to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges, not as a guaranteed solution for live funded accounts. Use at your own risk.

    • Beware of internet scams. The sale of this product is valid only through MQL5 and the official website. We are not responsible for purchases made via other channels.

    • Before purchasing, ensure your account and broker permit HFT-style trading and that your broker's rules do not block rapid-succession orders.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


    Recensioni 10
    Brendan Hajduk
    28
    Brendan Hajduk 2025.09.04 20:18 
     

    Super service, great ea 100% recomend

    Jurgen Arapi
    44
    Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.04 14:12 
     

    The Best EA

    abuaman
    105
    abuaman 2025.08.22 13:54 
     

    Recently I bought this. I am a beginner and I am still learning how it works. But their team helped me pass my EDEN funded account. I am satisfied with their support. Once I have enough money, I am planning to buy their other products as well. Thanks again.

    Rispondi alla recensione