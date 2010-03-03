BTC Miner Pro MT5
- Experts
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981
"BTC Miner Pro" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199]
Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.
Benefits :
- Not a Grid or Martingale
- It supports SL and TP
- Fixed and Auto Volume
- Prop Firm Ready
- Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
Analyses System :
- System 1 = TRUE >>>
- System 2 = TRUE >>>>>> (Low - Medium - High)
- System 3 = TRUE >>>
- Run back test and enable BITCOIN or BTCUSD
- Set the Time frame to 1H
- There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500 : (Balance = $200) + 0.01
- Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
- If no position is created, enable Order Type Run in the settings.
Specifications :
|Pair
|BITCOIN or BTCUSD
|Timeframe
| Any (H1)
|Deposit
|$ 200 (USD) : (Balance = $200) + 0.01
|Settings
|Default
|Digits
|1 - 2
|Leverage
|> 1:100
|Account Type
|Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
|VPS
|24 / 7
Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :
Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.
All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.
Past performance dose not guarantee future results.
Warnings :
- The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.