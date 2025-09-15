HFT Passing Prop EA

This product has been released in two versions, MT5 and MT4, by Mqlexp.

This product is designed only to overcome the challenge of prop-firm companies - and is not applicable to live accounts or . . . at all - because the type of pricing in HFT is different from other accounts . . ..

This is very important, be sure to read before buying: some companies only claim to support HFT, while they only support different types of EAs, not HFT.





Ask us your questions below this post so we can answer you. Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp You can test and check for free : MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512





"We can check your account for free and before purchasing the product to see if HFT is supported or not"

"You can leave us a message"





We present you some suggested lists - you can check them out.



Not Supported:

Aura Funded

Top Step

Tiger Funded

Nova Funding

Kortana Fx

Lion Heart Roar

The Concept Trading

Eight cap MT5 HFT challenges

House of Leverage





Supported:

Irizone Fx

Sure Leverage Funding (1-step HFT)

Genesis Forex Funds

Optimal Trade (1-step Challenge)

Waka Funding

Infinity Forex Funds

Optimal Trader (1 Step HFT)

Trade cave

Keeper Funded

Next Step Funding

Only Funds

M Solutions

Pro Trade Funded

Nova Forex

Paid to Trade

8figuretrader

Algo Forex Funds

Delta Funding FX - MDP

Quantec Trading Capital

Social Trading Club

Fast Forex Funding

BFX Funding

Fund Way Plus

Optimal Trades

Aura Funded

Eden Funding

Pride Funding

Genesis Forex Funds

The Talented Traders

Aura Funded

We Fund

Coin Funded

Capalantis

The Price Funding

Vortex Forex Fund

Fusion Fund

Funded Folks

Protix Funding





This product is under development. if you have any comments, you can share them with me.







Beware of Internet scammers the sale of this product is valid only through MQL5 and the official website otherwise, we do not accept any responsibility























