HFT Passing Prop EA

This product has been released in two versions, MT5 and MT4, by Mqlexp.
This product is designed only to overcome the challenge of prop-firm companies - and is not applicable to live accounts or . . . at all - because the type of pricing in HFT is different from other accounts . . ..
This is very important, be sure to read before buying: some companies only claim to support HFT, while they only support different types of EAs, not HFT.
Ask us your questions below this post so we can answer you. Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp
You can test and check for free :
"We can check your account for free and before purchasing the product to see if HFT is supported or not"
"You can leave us a message"
We present you some suggested lists - you can check them out.
Not Supported:
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Aura Funded
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Top Step
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Tiger Funded
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Nova Funding
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Kortana Fx
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Lion Heart Roar
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The Concept Trading
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Eight cap MT5 HFT challenges
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House of Leverage
Supported:
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Irizone Fx
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Sure Leverage Funding (1-step HFT)
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Genesis Forex Funds
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Optimal Trade (1-step Challenge)
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Waka Funding
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Infinity Forex Funds
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Optimal Trader (1 Step HFT)
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Trade cave
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Keeper Funded
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Next Step Funding
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Only Funds
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M Solutions
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Pro Trade Funded
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Nova Forex
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Paid to Trade
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8figuretrader
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Algo Forex Funds
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Delta Funding FX - MDP
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Quantec Trading Capital
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Social Trading Club
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Fast Forex Funding
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BFX Funding
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Fund Way Plus
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Optimal Trades
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Aura Funded
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Eden Funding
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Pride Funding
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Genesis Forex Funds
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The Talented Traders
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Aura Funded
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We Fund
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Coin Funded
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Capalantis
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The Price Funding
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Vortex Forex Fund
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Fusion Fund
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Funded Folks
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Protix Funding
This product is under development. if you have any comments, you can share them with me.