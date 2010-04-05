Taiji
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 31 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
The EA does not use Dangerous Methods:
No mesh
Without averaging
No martingale
No doubling
Minimum deposit for trading 100$
Use accounts with a minimum spread
The best timeframe to trade is H1,H4
Best trading pairs: XAUUSD,GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD
Suggest Move_ Set Sl to: true，Other settings: default
Activity price: 299, final price: 1500
Time options. EA trades 24/7 by default. User may futher define which days of week and hours of day are tradable ("Nontradable hours, space-separated list", "Trade on Sundays" , ..., "Trade on Fridays").
Backtesting: EA trades on candle closure and may be tested with "Open prices only" mode which is much faster than "Every tick" with essentially same results.
Important information!
For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself)
Install a trading advisor on a VPS