Easy Breakout MT5

4.6



After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!  


Easy Breakout MT5 is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it leverages advanced calculations to validate the breakout with precision! When a breakout occurs, you’ll receive instant alerts on your PC, via email, and even directly to your phone!

Key Advantages of Easy Breakout

  • No lag and no repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals!
  • Breakout Versatility: Breakouts can occur on any timeframe and any symbol, making this indicator highly versatile and reliable!
  • 5 Take Profits based on Fibonacci: Each signal automatically provides 5 different take profits to improve your trading!
  • Automatic Stop Loss: Each stop loss is dynamically calculated based on current market conditions, ensuring optimal risk management!
  • Success Rate:  The dashboard lets you view the success rate of each symbol, giving you valuable insights into the indicator's past performance and reliability!
  • Beautiful UI Design: The dashboard enhances your trading experience with a sleek, intuitive design for effortless navigation and a professional look!
  • Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss levels sent directly to your terminal, phone, or email for seamless trading updates!

Recommendations

Easy Breakout works with any symbol on any timeframe. We personally use this indicator with XAUUSD (gold) on the M1, M5 & M15 timeframes!

Don't miss your chance to elevate your trading game—get Easy Breakout today and start trading with confidence and precision!

Manual Guide: Click here


Recensioni 9
Boss Army
28
Boss Army 2025.04.09 01:04 
 

I’ve purchased the Easy Breakout indicator for MT5 and I’m very impressed with its accuracy and simplicity. It has significantly helped me identify breakout opportunities more confidently. Great job on developing such a powerful tool! Looking forward to receiving any available bonus or additional tools to further support manual trading and filtering setups on MT5. Thank you!

macirisa _104
111
macirisa _104 2025.02.14 12:04 
 

This is an excellent indicator with very high accuracy. I'm grateful to the developers for this product and their excellent support. Thank you.

STOFX
351
STOFX 2025.01.31 22:58 
 

2nd purchase from Mohammed and both products are incredible

