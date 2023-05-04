Grid Averaging Pro MT4

Grid Averaging Pro is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even.

You can skip trading during data release by predefined period of IndentationYou can filter Economic Calendar by 18 countriesYou have 2 Initial Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for initial tradeYou have 7 Initial Entry Method to start initial tradeYou can limit the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for long trades or short trades separatelyEA can automatically adjust the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for long trades and short tradesYou can set EA to trade only the Better Price New Order or only the Worse Price New OrderYou can limit Maximal Short Trades or limit Maximal Long TradesYou can prohibited EA to Open Initial Short Trade or Open Initial Long Trade after the bucket of trades finishYou can prohibited EA to Open Sequence Short Trades orOpen Sequence Long Trades for the bucket of tradesYou have 7 Sequence Entry Method for the bucket of tradesYou have 3 Spacing Distance to predefine the gap between each tradesYou can avoid trading during the volatility by predefine Volatility Protection DistanceYou can open trades by predefine Pending Order Distance to reduce the bucket of tradesYou have 5 Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for the bucket of tradesYou have 9 Recovery Strategy to exit the bucket of tradesYou can predefined Temporary Second Phase to switch for temporary from First Recovery Phase to be Second Recovery PhaseYou have 3 Permanent Second Phase to switch for permanent from First Recovery Phase to be Second Recovery PhaseYou have 2 Third Phase Method for hedging the bucket of trades to prevent drawdownYou can reduce your hedging trades to follow the market directionYou can set EA to check the last trade how old it is before open the new tradeYou can limit what days or period in the day to open the new tradeYou can limit Maximal Lot Size Per TradeYou can set Drawdown Percentage to Lock AccountYou can change Font Size and Line ColorYou can limit Maximal Spread and limit Maximal Slippage

Grid Averaging Pro is the most powerful Expert Advisor for your grid trading strategy to trade like a professional trader.





How to Get Started

Make sure you are using the latest version update Load the EA to any chart and timeframe Select Economic Calendar on parameter [1] Predefine news Indentation Period on parameter [4] [5] [8] [9] [12] [13] Select Initial Lot Size Method on parameter [14] Select Initial Entry Method on parameter [17] Enable Better Price New Order on parameter [33] Enable Worse Price New Order on parameter [34] Limit Maximal Trades on parameter [35] [42] Enable Open Initial Trade on parameter [38] [45] Enable Open Sequence Trades on parameter [39] [46] Limit Upper Border Price on parameter [40] [47] Limit Lower Border Price on parameter [41] [48] Select Sequence Entry Method on parameter [49] [77] Select Spacing Distance on parameter [50] [78] Predefine Volatility Protection Distance on parameter [56] [84] Predefine Pending Order Distance on parameter [58] [86] Select Lot Size Method on parameter [59] [87] Select Recovery Strategy on parameter [62] [90] Let the EA handle the trades and book a profit for you Repeat!

The recovery will succeed in most cases and fail in a minority of cases. A strong trend against your trade will cause the EA to take losses.



Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol - never two or more

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

Great to trade overbought or oversold situations

Avoid trading against the trend