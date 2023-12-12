Sharp EA MT4

A trend based expert
This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations.
Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above.
In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar
In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used.



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Can be used with low capital
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • Can be used in prop companies


    Minimum tested capital
    		 100$
    Minimum tested leverage
    		 50
    best brokers for this expert
    		 Big and well-known brokers
    best currency pairs for this expert
    		EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , NZDUSD
    best time frames for this expert
    		 M30 , H1 , H4


    Settings:

    • magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
    • Order Long: If you want to disable long (buy) trades, this setting is useful for you. By default, long trades are active
    • Order Short: If you want to disable short (sell) trades, this setting is useful for you. By default, short trades are active
    • comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.
    • Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks
    • Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.
    • take Profit : If you want to set the profit limit yourself, this setting is useful for you. These settings are based on points.
    • stop Loss :If you want to set the loss limit yourself, this setting is useful for you. These settings are based on points.
    • trailing stop: If you want to take care of your profit, this setting is useful for you.
    • days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.


    Frequently Asked Questions:

    • Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
      Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
    • Can this expert trade at the same time in the 4 currency pairs you mentioned?
      Yes, this expert can trade simultaneously in all currency pairs and all time frames.
    • Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
      This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
    • Will you be updating Expert in the future?
      Yes, we update the expert every 1-2 months and put it on the site. If you have any suggestion or criticism, be sure to tell us so that we can fix the problem in the next version.
    • Are the updates free?
      Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader.
    • Can this expert be used in other symbols?
      You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
    • What is the average number of trades?
      The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
      For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
      Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
    • Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
      There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.


          Recensioni 8
          Eduardo Arevalo
          48
          Eduardo Arevalo 2024.04.18 05:33 
           

          I really like this EA. I use it live and it aligns very well with the backtesting. It truly works, I recommend it to you.

          Harley Porter
          41
          Harley Porter 2024.01.20 11:26 
           

          Good EA , Good Support , Good Description

          After using the Sharp EA MT4 for 5 months in live trading, I haven't experienced the profitability suggested by the backtesting results. While the developer mentioned potential improvements, I haven't seen significant changes in real-world performance. This highlights the limitations of relying solely on backtesting, as market conditions can significantly impact an EA's effectiveness. Prospective buyers should be aware that the seller of Sharp EA MT4 hasn't provided a real account signal link, which raises concerns about the alignment between the product's advertised performance and real-world trading. Transparency regarding the seller's own usage of the EA would be beneficial for potential users.

          Eduardo Arevalo
          48
          Eduardo Arevalo 2024.04.18 05:33 
           

          I really like this EA. I use it live and it aligns very well with the backtesting. It truly works, I recommend it to you.

          Harley Porter
          41
          Harley Porter 2024.01.20 11:26 
           

          Good EA , Good Support , Good Description

