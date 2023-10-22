Bina EA MT4

4.8

Candle based EXPERT
The signal is based on the number of bullish and bearish candles
Interesting and useful result
Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames
Can be used in all markets
completely free
Fast and simple

Do not forget to use in each currency pair (or broker), first find the best settings for that currency pair (through optimization method in Meta Trader 4).



Settings:

  • Period: The number of candles used to predict the future.
  • Signal: Specifies the trading time. You can see the signal value at the top left of the chart
  • Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting.
  • Lot Volume: Specify the amount of lots per trade.
  • Take Profit(Based on points): Specify the amount of your profit limit
  • SL, how many times the TP?: Specify how many times your loss limit is the profit limit? Minimum value=1
  • Trade Comment: Specify the comment of each trade
  • Expert Magic Number: Specify the value of Magic Number Expert



Attributes:

  • completely free
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Can be used in all currency pairs
  • Can be used in all markets
  • With free author support
  • Completely free updates
  • High speed

 


Recensioni 9
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.09.15 02:14 
 

Great EA! I tested it with my own GBPUSD H1 setup, and it works perfectly. The results are very consistent, I’m impressed! Thanks to the developer for such a solid tool.

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:22 
 

Ottimo ea

IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 21:52 
 

MUY Buen EA ,felicitaciones ,GRACIAS por compartirlo

EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
