XD FlashScalp EA for MT4

XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels.

It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic.





The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk.





🧩 Main Features





Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition





Works on all major currency pairs (recommended: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD)





Automatic lot sizing and risk management





No Martingale, No Grid — stable and safe trading logic





Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit brokers





Built-in remote control system — allows sending limit orders or control commands remotely

→ Check usage syntax and setup guide in the “Help” menu inside the EA panel





⚙️ Recommended Settings





Timeframe: M30 – H1





Minimum deposit: $100





Account type: Any (supports both standard and bonus-lot accounts)





🪙 Notes





XD FlashScalp EA focuses on short, high-probability entries and precise exits near key support/resistance levels.

Ideal for traders who prefer clean, fast, and controlled scalping.