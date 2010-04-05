Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.



This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strategy almost instantly, not giving the market time to react. Golden Cheetah offers a choice between a fixed and automatically calculated position volume. Its system adapts to various market conditions, from high activity to calm. The tool determines entry and exit points of trades, following the specified rules. For reliable operation, it is recommended to use a VPS, although this is not necessary.



The key advantages of Golden Cheetah are protection and a tool for the trader:



No martingale, risky averaging and dubious arbitrage



Reliable stop loss that protects every trade



Convenient and understandable lot size management system



Recommendations:



Use the full potential of Golden Cheetah on low spread accounts: ECN, Raw, Razor or Prime



Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD



Test it on a demo account before using it on a real account



Before using any advisor, including Golden Cheetah, remember:



Past results do not guarantee future profits (the advisor may cause losses).



Back tests (for example, in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters, and their results may differ from real trading.



The strategy always uses a stop loss, but its execution depends on your broker.