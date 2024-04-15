Ai Hybrid Robot MT4

Several experts in one expert
With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies
Enhanced with artificial intelligence
Can be used in several popular forex currencies
Can be used in the most popular forex time frames
Without using high-risk strategies


Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Based on The latest and most popular market strategies
  • 6 experts in 1 expert
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies
  • Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.
  • With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.
  • Completely free update
  • Regular updates (every 45-75 days)



Strategies:

  1. Ai Candle: The basis of this strategy is candlestick patterns that are enhanced using artificial intelligence.
    We have given the artificial intelligence the detailed data of the world's largest brokers for the past several years and asked the artificial intelligence to discover the best candlestick patterns.

  2. Ai Price Action: In this strategy, artificial intelligence trades in the "price action" method and finds the best buying and selling points in currency pairs.
    This strategy is one of the most difficult strategies for artificial intelligence and bots.
  3. Ai Pattern: Using the latest forex market patterns (which are different for each currency pair), artificial intelligence determines the best time to trade.
    Training data and turning it into a robot is a very complicated task that we have briefly explained here.
  4. Ai Elliott: Waves are the most basic and well-known behavior of all currency pairs. For artificial intelligence, recognizing waves is simple.
    For the security and protection of the rights of the expert owner, more details cannot be given.
  5. Ai Trend: Of course, trading in the direction of the market is an enjoyable type of trading. Artificial intelligence finds the trend and simplifies our work
    Trading in the direction of the market is simple, but recognizing when the trend is reversing is a difficult task that artificial intelligence has come to help us with.
  6. Ai Indicator: Surely you have tested many indicators and realized that you cannot succeed with one indicator.
    We have given the artificial intelligence hundreds of good and personalized indicators so that it can combine them to make profitable trades.
  7. Multi Strategy: Combining all the above strategies can be exciting. Combining strategies increases trade and increases risk.
    Using this method, you can have all the above strategies at the same time.



Minimum tested capital
 100$
Minimum tested leverage
 50
best brokers for this expert
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , USDCHF , NZDUSD
best time frames for this expert
 M30 , H1 , H4 , D1



Useful links:

  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products and file sets: Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8


Be sure to contact us if:

  • there is any problem during backtesting
  • you need more settings
  • you have any questions or concerns
  • you have any questions about our products
  • you have questions about the bonus
  • You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus
  • you have any criticism or suggestion
  • the expert panel is not displayed well for you.
  • you need information about our team's projects.



Hints:

  • If you need a set of files, you can use the "Settings Guide" link.
  • It is better to run the expert in the currency pairs and time frames that we have written.
  • The expert panel that is displayed on the chart is only for displaying information and has no role in trading. So if it doesn't work for any reason, it has nothing to do with expert trades.



Filtro:
jennifer ryan
24
jennifer ryan 2024.05.22 20:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

manhuang cheng
27
manhuang cheng 2024.05.21 08:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

catmen gomez
49
catmen gomez 2024.05.16 18:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione