Bitcoin 999

Bitcoin 999 - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! 



Main functions:

  • Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING!
    • Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a function to color candles after an arrow appears until the target (take profit) is reached or a reversal signal appears.
  • Provides signals regardless of price movement direction.

    • Bitcoin 999 indicator generates trade entry signals regardless of whether the price moves up, down, or remains in a sideways trend.

    • Graphic and audio alerts

      • The indicator provides graphic and audio alerts, allowing you not to miss entry signals for your trades.

    • For both experts and beginners

      • Step-by-step video guidance and instructions explain how to work with the indicator using specific examples, even if you're doing it for the first time.

      Works on different timeframes, Bitcoin 999 indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart


Filtro:
s_george
45
s_george 2025.01.06 17:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione