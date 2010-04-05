Gold IBM

 Gold IBM is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.


Features

  • Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  • Spread and slippage control 
  • Smart risk control module
  • Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
  • Non-linear algorithm of money management
  • Various algorithms for capital protection


Usage Tips

  • Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Recommended account type – any account type
  • Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:20
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • VPS is recommended 


