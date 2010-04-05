Gold Assassin

 Gold Assassin is an automatic trading robot to trade XAUUSD. The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerous methods of money management, such as martingale, grid or hedge. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. 


Advantages

  •  The advisor is focused on the long term.
  •  There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.
  •  Compatible with most brokers.
  •  You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.
  •  The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.
  •  A unique system for determining the best market entry point.
  •  Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
  •  Non-linear algorithm of money management
  •  Various algorithms for capital protection
  •  Flexible risk management system. 
  •  Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 
Minimum deposit   100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick


