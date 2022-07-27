Virtual Gold

It's an automated Forex strategy and programmed analytical system that allows you to sit back, relax and simply watch the Robot do its trick. After the parameters, scales and limits of your transactions have been provided by you, the Robot takes over and handles all the trades for you. This permits you to take control while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is especially designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold pairs). It works best with M5 timeframe. The trading software has many new features that make it one of the best robots on the forex market today. The basic principles include the low-risk accumulation of minor, yet highly probable, profits while following price action, short and medium-term trends.

The EA stays operational 24/5 searching for profitable trading opportunities. So unless you turn it off, you won’t miss a single lucrative trade option. Unlike us humans, this EA is devoid of emotional instability and Will only work in a completely calculative environment.

This Forex Robot enters a trading position based on time and the best trading scenarios and exit logic combines several highly effective profit protecting and drawdown reducing algorithms. Our exit algorithms will close out all trades at the right time - protecting profits and minimizing any losses. EA trades throughout the entire trading session - maximizing your profit taking potential!


Features 
  • MT4 Compatible
  • based on Price action and trend strategy.
  • Equipped with Smart news filter.
  • Auto lot selecting and money management.
  • Works with all brokers.
  • Standard - ECN Types of Accounts=Min Deposit $200 and Above.
  • Less risk of Drawdown (less than 30%-low Risk).
  • As the default setting, it can be utilized easily.
  • It trades automatically.
  • It analyses the market data automatically.
  • Lifetime access.


Recommendation


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 
Minimum deposit   200

 


Recensioni
Ewan McCabe
220
Ewan McCabe 2022.09.03 16:03 
 

Easy 5 star nice work SIR!!

Levent Kaykusuz
804
Levent Kaykusuz 2022.11.04 20:14 
 

an ea that makes a lot and big losses have the 1 week on demo run 10000 dollars now there are 7500 in one week so many losses

Aluzza
461
Aluzza 2022.09.22 00:27 
 

This EA has a bug and stop loss may not work well.

Therefore, at the FOMC on September 22nd, a large drawdown was made.

Previously, I emailed the author to see if the stop loss bug was fixed for other EAs created by this author, but there was no response from the author.

In addition, a large divergence can be seen between the backtest and the forward test.

(追記)

次から次へと手を変え品をかえ新しいEAを発売するパターン

悪いレビューがつきまくると作品を削除してまた新しく発売している

要注意

Ewan McCabe
220
Ewan McCabe 2022.09.03 16:03 
 

Easy 5 star nice work SIR!!

