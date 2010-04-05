Positive Gold EA is an automatic trading robot to trade XAUUSD. Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using Positive Gold is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Positive Gold you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA. Positive Gold is one most advanced scalping systems. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.





Parameters:

TradeManager - Primary: the EA takes control over all the trades. Secondary: the trader takes control over all the trades.

TradeComment - Comment that will be sent with your trades.



MagicNumber - EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance.

Slippage - Maximum allowed slippage.

MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread size.

FixedLot - The fixed amount of lot size.

RiskPercent - Risk allowed per trade.

MaxDrawdown - Maximum allowed drawdown.

TradeDeviation - The number of transactions that are opened consecutively at the same time.

TradeDelta - The distance between orders.

Trailing - The distance allowed to start trailing.

TrailingLoss - The number of pips for trailing the StopLoss

VelocityTrigger - Period of the signal to enter the market.

VelocityStop - Signal to enter the market.

VelocityTime - Time to close unresolved positions.





Benefits and features

Fully automated and does not require extra attention

Suitable for working with any brokers

There is a function to automatically calculate the volume based on the size of the deposit

A simple mechanism for managing risk by changing the parameters for calculating the volume

Optimized for working with XAUUSD, it is recommended to use the default settings





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD

Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick



