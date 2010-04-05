Gold IBM
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Gold IBM is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event. It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.
Features
- Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
- Spread and slippage control
- Smart risk control module
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Various algorithms for capital protection
Usage Tips
- Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Recommended account type – any account type
- Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:20
- Working Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: $200
- VPS is recommended