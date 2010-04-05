Gold Balance
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Balance is an automatic trading robot to trade XAUUSD. The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerous methods of money management, such as martingale, grid or hedge. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5 or any Time frame
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).