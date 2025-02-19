Devises / DIVI
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DIVI a changé de -0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 37.05 et à un maximum de 37.23.
Suivez la dynamique Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
DIVI Nouvelles
Range quotidien
37.05 37.23
Range Annuel
28.70 37.69
- Clôture Précédente
- 37.47
- Ouverture
- 37.13
- Bid
- 37.15
- Ask
- 37.45
- Plus Bas
- 37.05
- Plus Haut
- 37.23
- Volume
- 802
- Changement quotidien
- -0.85%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.77%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.45%
- Changement Annuel
- 12.10%
21 septembre, dimanche