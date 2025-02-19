QuotesSections
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DIVI exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.05 and at a high of 37.23.

Follow Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes.

Daily Range
37.05 37.23
Year Range
28.70 37.69
Previous Close
37.47
Open
37.13
Bid
37.15
Ask
37.45
Low
37.05
High
37.23
Volume
802
Daily Change
-0.85%
Month Change
2.77%
6 Months Change
14.45%
Year Change
12.10%
