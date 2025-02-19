Valute / DIVI
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DIVI ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.05 e ad un massimo di 37.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.05 37.23
Intervallo Annuale
28.70 37.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.47
- Apertura
- 37.13
- Bid
- 37.15
- Ask
- 37.45
- Minimo
- 37.05
- Massimo
- 37.23
- Volume
- 802
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.10%
21 settembre, domenica