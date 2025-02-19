QuotazioniSezioni
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DIVI ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.05 e ad un massimo di 37.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.05 37.23
Intervallo Annuale
28.70 37.69
Chiusura Precedente
37.47
Apertura
37.13
Bid
37.15
Ask
37.45
Minimo
37.05
Massimo
37.23
Volume
802
Variazione giornaliera
-0.85%
Variazione Mensile
2.77%
Variazione Semestrale
14.45%
Variazione Annuale
12.10%
