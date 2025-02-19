货币 / DIVI
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DIVI汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点37.05和高点37.23进行交易。
关注Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVI新闻
- 摩根大通给予Divi’s Laboratories"增持"评级，看好GLP-1增长前景
- Jefferies upgrades Divi’s Laboratories stock rating to Buy on custom synthesis growth
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- DIVI: The Rare International ETF That Gets It Right (NYSEARCA:DIVI)
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- HSBC upgrades Divi’s Laboratories stock rating to Buy on growth potential
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Axis Capital lifts Divi’s Laboratories stock target to INR 6,430
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
日范围
37.05 37.23
年范围
28.70 37.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.47
- 开盘价
- 37.13
- 卖价
- 37.15
- 买价
- 37.45
- 最低价
- 37.05
- 最高价
- 37.23
- 交易量
- 802
- 日变化
- -0.85%
- 月变化
- 2.77%
- 6个月变化
- 14.45%
- 年变化
- 12.10%
21 九月, 星期日