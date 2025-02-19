Moedas / DIVI
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DIVI para hoje mudou para -0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.05 e o mais alto foi 37.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DIVI Notícias
Faixa diária
37.05 37.23
Faixa anual
28.70 37.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.47
- Open
- 37.13
- Bid
- 37.15
- Ask
- 37.45
- Low
- 37.05
- High
- 37.23
- Volume
- 802
- Mudança diária
- -0.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.45%
- Mudança anual
- 12.10%
21 setembro, domingo