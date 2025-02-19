CotaçõesSeções
DIVI: Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

37.15 USD 0.32 (0.85%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do DIVI para hoje mudou para -0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.05 e o mais alto foi 37.23.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
37.05 37.23
Faixa anual
28.70 37.69
Fechamento anterior
37.47
Open
37.13
Bid
37.15
Ask
37.45
Low
37.05
High
37.23
Volume
802
Mudança diária
-0.85%
Mudança mensal
2.77%
Mudança de 6 meses
14.45%
Mudança anual
12.10%
