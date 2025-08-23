Gold Titan King Scalper

📖 Indicator Description

🔱 GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR

High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant

🔔 Overview

The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs.

It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart.

⚠️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades automatically, giving traders full control for manual entries and exits.

✨ Key Features

🔹 Simple Yet Powerful Strategy

Trend pull back and BOS detection with AI trend break and pullback scanner

Optimized for M5 timeframe (works on others too)

🔹 On-Chart Visuals (Clean & Intuitive)

Buy/Sell Now alerts with specific price levels

Entry Line → White 3px Trendline

Stop Loss Line → Red 3px Trendline

Take Profit 1 (TP1) → Gold 3px Trendline

Take Profit 2 (TP2) → Blue 3px Trendline

🔹 Customizable Inputs

SL Points → Adjustable Stop Loss distance

TP1 Points → Adjustable Take Profit 1

TP2 Points → Adjustable Take Profit 2

🔹 Smart Signal Management

No counter-trade signals (waits for trend change)

Auto-cleanup of old signals & trendlines

Clean charts, focused on latest opportunity

📊 On-Chart Info Panel

Displayed Info Color GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR Gold Developed By DCA LTD EXPERT Lime Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signal Lime SL → Red Line Red TP1 → Gold Line Gold TP2 → Blue Line Blue Buy Count / Sell Count Lime Last Entry Price Lime SL & TP1 Prices Lime TP2 Price Lime

📲 Alerts & Notifications

Visual chart alerts

Push notifications supported

⚙️ Use Cases

Manual scalpers looking for precise entries/exits

Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers aiming for fast strategies

Traders preferring full control (no auto-trading)

✅ Advantages

No repainting – signals are verified

Minimal chart clutter – only active trade zone shown

Fast VPS & mobile-friendly

📌 Important Notes

Manual trading only – indicator, not EA

Recommended for M5 timeframe on Gold

SL/TP easily adjustable to fit risk

📱 Mobile Installation Instructions

You can install and monitor the Gold Titan King Signal Indicator directly from your phone using a VPS connection:

Get a VPS – Install MetaTrader on your VPS (Windows server). Download Remote PC – Install Microsoft Remote Desktop (Remote PC app) from Google Play Store. Login to VPS – Connect your phone to the VPS via Remote Desktop. Run MetaTrader – Open MT4 inside the VPS where the indicator is installed. Monitor in Real-Time – Now you can watch signals directly from your phone with full chart access.

⚡ This way, you catch every real-time signal instantly while managing trades anywhere.

🎁 Bonus

Includes BUY/SELL signal management + entry-level visualization → all-in-one scalping companion.



