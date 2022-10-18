Trendline indicator

Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart.

How it works

Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters:

1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation

The starting bar is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the number of bars for calculation is the last bar to be considered in calculation by the trendline.



