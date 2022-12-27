Rainbow SuperTrend

Super Trend is one of the most popular custom indicators that it doesn't provided in metatrader 4 (MT4) platform.

Rainbow SuperTrend  has some advantages, there are can display the trend direction and stop loss line based on Average True Range (ATR).

This indicator is good to used for trailing stop trading style, because when the price direction is trending the stop loss point can adjust based on supertrend line.

It is the high recommended to using this indicator combined with oscillator indicator to identify divergence point. 

Optimization has been done in version 1.1.
Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664

Input parameters:

1. ATR_Period (The period number that used to adjust ATR values).

2. ATR_Multiplier (Using this value to adjust the trend of Rainbow SuperTrend indicator).

3. ATR_Divisor (This input is used to adjust the distance of every buffer to each others).

4. Max_History_Bars (it is used to display how many bars of indicator).

5. Size_of_Buffers.

Trading wisely with always using money management!


Thanks for your support.
www.mql5.com/en/users/ekobaskoro12/news
https://paypal.me/baskoroeko?country.x=ID&locale.x=en_US


jiab
436
jiab 2023.01.16 03:12 
 

good job!!!

