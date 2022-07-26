Meta Dragon
- Experts
- Samir Tabarcia
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Requirements
- Optimized to work with EURUSD.
- For timeframe 15.
- Minimum recommended deposit is $1000
- for initial lot set to 0.01
Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$
- You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)
- The EA will work on any frame time OR any pair chart
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Setup is very easy.
- Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 15m chart and just press ok
(Money Management)
- Lot 0.01
- Distance Pips 15
- Close Money 4
(Mode ADX and Trade Count)
- ADX Period 14
- Trade Count 3
(Mode Break even)
- Pips on Profit 20
- Break even offset 10