Metabull

5

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD.
  • For timeframe 1H.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $500 
  • for initial lot set to 0.10,

Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$



  •  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files for it on (Comments)
  • 3 New set Files add to Comments.

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 1H chart and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • End Candle ID                 90

(Mode EMA)

  • EMA Fast                        5
  • EMA Slow                       12
  • EMA Trend                     20

(Stock lost / Take Profit)

ST-TP

Fibonacci Settings

Trailing stop Settings



Video Metabull
Avis 1
khushab
742
khushab 2023.02.24 12:05 
 

so far so good

