Monopolist
- Experts
- Aleksandr Shurgin
- Version: 1.6
- Mise à jour: 26 octobre 2025
- Activations: 10
Professional automatic advisor with high performance. The advisor has preset settings, trades automatically calculated or fixed lot. You can use default settings or use your preferences. The Monopolist expert uses the author's, multi-component algorithm for fast processing of market data in real time, to open short-term transactions on dynamic instruments with a small spread. The advisor's strategy is based on price action, transactions are opened with a minimum waiting time for a decision, which determines more effective use of scalping. The working time frame of the expert is any. The minimum deposit is unlimited. It is recommended to use VPS. No martingale and arbitrage. Stop loss for each position. Flexible system for managing the volumes of opened positions. The expert has the functionality of automatic control of spread expansion and possible slippage.
Recommendations:
Any MT4 terminal tools. Any convenient time frame.
For best results, use ECN, Raw or Razor accounts with low spreads.
The default settings are set for the USDJPY currency pair.
For the advisor to work well, good trading conditions are necessary.
Before using the expert, be sure to test the advisor on your broker's test account.
For recommendations on using and optimizing the expert, please contact us via private messages.
Parameters:
- Use_LOGO - use logo on the graphic
- Use_Time - use trading time frames
- StartTrade - trading start time (in hours, server time)
- EndTrade - trading end time (in hours, server time)
- StartTradeMonday - start time of work on Monday (in hours, server time)
- EndTradeFriday - end time of work on Friday (in hours, server time)
- Signal - signal to enter the market
- Accumulation - regulator of mathematical analysis of expert signals for entering the market (if the value is 0, the algorithm is not used)
- Signal_Factor - regulator of formation of signals for entering the market
- Signal_Factor_Period - the period of the regulator for generating signals for entering the market
- Adapting - the level of adaptation of the expert to changes in trading conditions
- Use_All_Signal - enable intensive trading mode
- Use_PendingOrder - enable the mode of using pending orders
- Use_PendingTrailing - enable trailing mode for pending orders
- PendingOpen - distance for placing a pending order
- PendingTrailingStep - pending order trailing step
- StopLoss - fixed loss level
- StopLossCorrector - the value of the automatic stop loss adjustment regulator relative to the current volatility (if the value is 0, it is disabled)
- TakeProfit - fixed profit level
- TrailingStart - trailing start level
- TrailingStop - trailing distance
- TrailingStep - trailing step
- FixedLot - lot size when MM is disabled
- Use_AutoMM - enable automatic calculation of traded lots
- AutoMM - AutoMM calculation percentage
- Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size
- Slippage - maximum slippage in points
- Magic - an identifier for collaboration with other experts
- Open_Comment - comment on transactions