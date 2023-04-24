Gold Angels

The logic behind the EA is simple.

It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band.

However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement.

When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend.

This strategy is simple, but it yields significant profits when the trend is stable, particularly with XAUUSD.

However, it is a prerequisite to use a time filter. The European and New York time zones experience significant volatility, which can result in lost profits. Therefore, please use a time filter to set a low-volatility time zone.

The EA uses a reverse signal for the stop loss, and the take profit is closed with a trailing stop.

Additionally, if the profit is negative and the trade is closed, the next lot size will increase. This setting is customizable.

Thank you for choosing the Forex Gold Angel EA.





<EA parameter optimized for XAUUSD TF H1 and H4>



Trailing Stop 100/100 points

Opposite Signal Close =true

Time filter 1 to 5 (EA trades only during this time / MT4 server time)








