Meta Scalping Pro

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD.
  • For timeframe 1H.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 
  • for initial lot set to 0.01,
  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on a pair H1 chart

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • Distance Pips                  15
  • Close Money                   25

(Mode ADX)

  • ADX Period                     20

(Mode Break even)

  • Pips on Profit                 20
  • Break even offset           10


Video Meta Scalping Pro
