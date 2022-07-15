Meta Scalping Pro
- Experts
- Samir Tabarcia
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Requirements
- Optimized to work with EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD.
- For timeframe 1H.
- Minimum recommended deposit is $1000
- for initial lot set to 0.01,
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Setup is very easy.
- Simply run the EA on a pair H1 chart
(Money Management)
- Lot 0.01
- Distance Pips 15
- Close Money 25
(Mode ADX)
- ADX Period 20
(Mode Break even)
- Pips on Profit 20
- Break even offset 10