Smart FVG Stats

The Smart FVG Statistics Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts.

Key Features

Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatic Identification: Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified historical data
Customizable Parameters: Adjust lookback period, minimum FVG size, and expiration criteria
Selective Display: Toggle visibility of bullish and bearish FVGs independently

    Comprehensive Statistics Dashboard

    Real-time Metrics: Tracks total, active, and filled FVGs with percentage calculations
    Size Analysis: Monitors largest, smallest, and average FVG sizes in points
    Visual Status Indicator: Shows last update time for quick reference

      Professional Visualization

      Customizable Colors: Set individual colors for bullish and bearish FVGs
      Adjustable Transparency: Control FVG opacity from 0-100%
      Border Customization: Option to show/hide borders with adjustable width
      Chart Cleanup: Optional removal of chart grid for clearer visualization

        Smart FVG Management

        Expiration System: FVGs automatically expire after user-defined number of bars
        Fill Detection: Identifies when price has filled an FVG
        Visual Status Indicators: Different transparency levels show filled, active, and expired FVGs

          Input Parameters

          FVG Settings

          FVG Lookback Bars: Number of historical bars to analyze (200)
          FVG Minimum Size Points: Minimum FVG size in points (3)
          Show Bullish FVG: Toggle bullish FVG display (true)
          Show Bearish FVG: Toggle bearish FVG display (true)
          FVG Expiration Bars: Bars until FVG expires (50)

            Visual Settings

            Bullish FVG Color: Color for bullish FVGs (DodgerBlue)
            Bearish FVG Color: Color for bearish FVGs (OrangeRed)
            FVG Transparency: Transparency level 0-100 (70)
            Show FVG Borders: Toggle border display (true)
            Border Width: Border width in pixels (1)
            Remove Grid: Remove chart grid for cleaner view (true)

              Dashboard Settings

              Show Dashboard: Toggle statistics panel (true)
              Dashboard Background: Background color (Black)
              Dashboard Text Color: Text color (White)
              Dashboard Corner: Screen corner position (Top Left)
              Dashboard X Position: Horizontal position (50)
              Dashboard Y Position: Vertical position (50)

                Benefits for Traders

                Time-Saving Automation: Automatically identifies FVGs instead of manual searching
                Enhanced Market Analysis: Provides statistical insights into FVG behavior and patterns
                Customizable Interface: Adapts to your preferred visual style and trading needs
                Strategy Development: Offers data for backtesting FVG-based trading strategies
                Clear Visualization: Makes FVGs instantly recognizable on your charts

                  System Requirements

                  MetaTrader 5 platform
                  Compatible with all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)
                  Works on all timeframes

                    Installation

                    Download the  .ex5  file
                    Copy it to your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder (MQL5/Indicators)
                    Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator
                    Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart
                    Configure settings according to your preferences

                    Support

                    For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact our support team through the MQL5 Market platform.

                    Enhance your trading analysis with professional FVG detection and statistics!



                    Divergence Bomber
                    Ihor Otkydach
                    4.98 (65)
                    Indicateurs
                    Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
                    Trend Screener Pro MT5
                    STE S.S.COMPANY
                    4.87 (91)
                    Indicateurs
                    Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
                    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
                    Relicus LLC
                    5 (22)
                    Indicateurs
                    Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
                    Gold Stuff mt5
                    Vasiliy Strukov
                    4.92 (189)
                    Indicateurs
                    Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
                    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
                    Sirikorn Rungsang
                    4.85 (20)
                    Indicateurs
                    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
                    Grabber System MT5
                    Ihor Otkydach
                    5 (15)
                    Indicateurs
                    Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
                    Trend indicator AI mt5
                    Ramil Minniakhmetov
                    5 (11)
                    Indicateurs
                    L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
                    Algo Pumping
                    Ihor Otkydach
                    4.74 (19)
                    Indicateurs
                    PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
                    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
                    Roman Podpora
                    4.72 (18)
                    Indicateurs
                    VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
                    TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
                    Roman Podpora
                    4.53 (19)
                    Indicateurs
                    Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
                    FX Volume MT5
                    Daniel Stein
                    4.84 (19)
                    Indicateurs
                    FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
                    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
                    Juvenille Emperor Limited
                    5 (16)
                    Indicateurs
                    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
                    AriX
                    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                    1 (2)
                    Indicateurs
                    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
                    Atbot
                    Zaha Feiz
                    4.67 (51)
                    Indicateurs
                    AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
                    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
                    Issam Kassas
                    4.63 (40)
                    Indicateurs
                    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
                    Quantum TrendPulse
                    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                    5 (16)
                    Indicateurs
                    Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
                    Gold Entry Sniper
                    Tahir Mehmood
                    5 (1)
                    Indicateurs
                    Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
                    Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
                    Duc Hoan Nguyen
                    5 (1)
                    Indicateurs
                    Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
                    Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
                    Italo Santana Gomes
                    Indicateurs
                    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
                    FX Levels MT5
                    Daniel Stein
                    5 (7)
                    Indicateurs
                    FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
                    Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
                    STE S.S.COMPANY
                    4.81 (21)
                    Indicateurs
                    Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
                    FX Power MT5 NG
                    Daniel Stein
                    5 (20)
                    Indicateurs
                    FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
                    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
                    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
                    4.3 (10)
                    Indicateurs
                    Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
                    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
                    Issam Kassas
                    4 (13)
                    Indicateurs
                    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
                    MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
                    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
                    5 (1)
                    Indicateurs
                    Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
                    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
                    Vitalyi Belyh
                    Indicateurs
                    L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
                    ARICoins
                    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                    Indicateurs
                    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
                    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
                    Elif Kaya
                    4.86 (7)
                    Indicateurs
                    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
                    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
                    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
                    5 (1)
                    Indicateurs
                    L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
                    Integrated Dashboard Scanner
                    Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
                    Indicateurs
                    Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
                    The Breakout King
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Experts
                    LIVE SIGNAL Multi-Symbol Set File :   https://c.mql5.com/31/1524/The-Breakout-King-V4-MultiSym-1-Percent-Risk.set Disclaimer : By prioritizing risk management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out.  This is a fundamental principle of THE BREAKOUT KING. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :Shoot me a text when it's purchased. I have a gift for you! Limited Time Launch Offer
                    Candle Countdown Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Indicateurs
                    Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Never miss a candle close again!   Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays   real-time countdowns   for multiple timeframes, live spread monitoring , and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel. Key Features:
                    FREE
                    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    5 (1)
                    Indicateurs
                    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low -  Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Overview: Elevate your trading strategy with   Daily Weekly Monthly High Low , a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes. Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lo
                    FREE
                    Close All Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilitaires
                    Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one? With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Description: Close All Pro   is desi
                    FREE
                    Timed Exit Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilitaires
                    Time-Based Trade Closer EA - Risk-Free Overnight? Yes! Time-Based Trade Closer Does It for You. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Overview The   Time-Based Trade Closer EA   is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at
                    FREE
                    Symbol QuickSwitch
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilitaires
                    Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity
                    FREE
                    SpreadWatcher Pro
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Utilitaires
                    Professional Spread Monitoring & Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions (specially for PROP FIRMS) SpreadWatcher Pro   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor   designed to track, analyze, and optimize trading conditions by monitoring   real-time and historical spreads   across multiple currency pairs and assets. Whether you're a   scalper, day trader, or swing trader , understanding spreads is crucial for maximizing profitability.  How to use it efficiently in your trading plan? Chec
                    Engulfing Fib Master
                    - Md Rashidul Hasan
                    Indicateurs
                    Engulfing Fib Master – Smart Engulfing Pattern Detection with Fibonacci Targets Professional Engulfing Pattern Scanner with Fibonacci Retracement & Dashboard Analytics 70% OFF SALE! Now only $30   (originally $99) The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate] https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Engulfing Fib Master   is a powerful   Meta
