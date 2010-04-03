Smart FVG Stats
- Indicateurs
- - Md Rashidul Hasan
- Version: 2.4
The Smart FVG Statistics Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts.Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)
|Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835
Key Features
Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection
Automatic Identification: Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified historical data
Customizable Parameters: Adjust lookback period, minimum FVG size, and expiration criteria
Selective Display: Toggle visibility of bullish and bearish FVGs independently
Comprehensive Statistics Dashboard
Real-time Metrics: Tracks total, active, and filled FVGs with percentage calculations
Size Analysis: Monitors largest, smallest, and average FVG sizes in points
Visual Status Indicator: Shows last update time for quick reference
Professional Visualization
Customizable Colors: Set individual colors for bullish and bearish FVGs
Adjustable Transparency: Control FVG opacity from 0-100%
Border Customization: Option to show/hide borders with adjustable width
Chart Cleanup: Optional removal of chart grid for clearer visualization
Smart FVG Management
Expiration System: FVGs automatically expire after user-defined number of bars
Fill Detection: Identifies when price has filled an FVG
Visual Status Indicators: Different transparency levels show filled, active, and expired FVGs
Input Parameters
FVG Settings
FVG Lookback Bars: Number of historical bars to analyze (200)
FVG Minimum Size Points: Minimum FVG size in points (3)
Show Bullish FVG: Toggle bullish FVG display (true)
Show Bearish FVG: Toggle bearish FVG display (true)
FVG Expiration Bars: Bars until FVG expires (50)
Visual Settings
Bullish FVG Color: Color for bullish FVGs (DodgerBlue)
Bearish FVG Color: Color for bearish FVGs (OrangeRed)
FVG Transparency: Transparency level 0-100 (70)
Show FVG Borders: Toggle border display (true)
Border Width: Border width in pixels (1)
Remove Grid: Remove chart grid for cleaner view (true)
Dashboard Settings
Show Dashboard: Toggle statistics panel (true)
Dashboard Background: Background color (Black)
Dashboard Text Color: Text color (White)
Dashboard Corner: Screen corner position (Top Left)
Dashboard X Position: Horizontal position (50)
Dashboard Y Position: Vertical position (50)
Benefits for Traders
Time-Saving Automation: Automatically identifies FVGs instead of manual searching
Enhanced Market Analysis: Provides statistical insights into FVG behavior and patterns
Customizable Interface: Adapts to your preferred visual style and trading needs
Strategy Development: Offers data for backtesting FVG-based trading strategies
Clear Visualization: Makes FVGs instantly recognizable on your charts
System Requirements
MetaTrader 5 platform
Compatible with all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)
Works on all timeframes
Installation
Download the .ex5 file
Copy it to your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder (MQL5/Indicators)
Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator
Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart
Configure settings according to your preferences
Support
For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact our support team through the MQL5 Market platform.
Enhance your trading analysis with professional FVG detection and statistics!