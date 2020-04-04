Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA

This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated, and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach).

It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions, and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only).

Key advantages

  • Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trades only after a full sequence: FVL → Mitigation → Retrace → Inversion close.

  • Session control: choose exactly which sessions the EA is allowed to execute trades in (Sydney/Tokyo/Frankfurt/London/New York).

  • New York open risk control: optional feature to close EA positions right at NY session start.

  • Two SL/TP modes:

    • Static: fixed SL/TP points (simple and consistent).

    • Dynamic (Opening Range): sizes SL/TP based on the day’s Opening Range (adaptive to volatility).

  • Optional OR breakout filter (Dynamic mode): only trades if price already broke above/below the Opening Range first.

  • Built-in trailing stop option: trails after a minimum profit threshold (points/pips based).

  • Cleaner chart management: draws FVL rectangles and labels; can ignore overlapping zones; caps how many zones are tracked to stay lightweight.

  • Safety checks: enforces broker minimum stop distance ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ).

Main features (how it behaves)

  • Detects FVLs using a 3-bar liquidity gap rule and draws them as rectangles.

  • Marks mitigation when price breaks the far side of the zone.

  • Marks retrace when price returns inside the zone.

  • Triggers “inverse” signal when price closes beyond the zone in the opposite direction and the previous close was inside.

  • Executes at new-bar events (reduces noise / spam entries).

  • NY open auto-close (optional):

    • Closes EA positions on this symbol at the NY session start minute.

    • Can close all, or only profitable positions (losses keep running).

All session times are broker server time (as shown in MT5).

Inputs / Parameters (latest code)

EA GENERAL SETTINGS

  • inpLot: Lot size for each trade.

  • minPts: Minimum FVL gap size (in points) to qualify.

  • FVG_Rec_Ext_Bars: How many bars the FVL rectangle extends into the future.

  • prt: Print debug messages to the Experts log.

  • magic_number: Magic number used to identify EA trades.

  • ignoreOverlaps: If true, skips new FVLs that overlap existing ones.

  • tradeMode: Trade frequency per FVL:

    • TradeOnce = max 1 trade per zone

    • LimitedTrades = up to maxTradesPerFVL

    • UnlimitedTrades = no limit

  • maxTradesPerFVG: Limit when LimitedTrades is selected.

  • maxFVGs: Maximum number of FVL zones stored/tracked in memory.

  • TrailingType: Trailing stop type:

    • Trailing_None

    • Trailing_Points

  • Trailing_Stop_Pips: Trailing distance (uses points logic in code; set as “pips” input).

  • Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips: Minimum profit required before trailing begins.

TRADING SESSIONS FILTER (SERVER TIME)

  • inpUseSessionFilter: Master switch to enable session-based trading.

  • inpTradeSydney: Allow trades in Sydney session.

  • inpSydneyStartHour / inpSydneyStartMin: Sydney start time.

  • inpSydneyEndHour / inpSydneyEndMin: Sydney end time.

  • inpTradeTokyo: Allow trades in Tokyo session.

  • inpTokyoStartHour / inpTokyoStartMin: Tokyo start time.

  • inpTokyoEndHour / inpTokyoEndMin: Tokyo end time.

  • inpTradeFrankfurt: Allow trades in Frankfurt session.

  • inpFrankfurtStartHour / inpFrankfurtStartMin: Frankfurt start time.

  • inpFrankfurtEndHour / inpFrankfurtEndMin: Frankfurt end time.

  • inpTradeLondon: Allow trades in London session.

  • inpLondonStartHour / inpLondonStartMin: London start time.

  • inpLondonEndHour / inpLondonEndMin: London end time.

  • inpTradeNewYork: Allow trades in New York session.

  • inpNewYorkStartHour / inpNewYorkStartMin: New York start time.

  • inpNewYorkEndHour / inpNewYorkEndMin: New York end time.

NY OPEN AUTO-CLOSE (SERVER TIME)

  • inpCloseAtNYOpen: If true, closes EA positions at New York session start.

  • inpCloseOnlyProfitableAtNYOpen: If true, closes only positions with profit > 0; losing positions remain open.

SL/TP METHOD SETTINGS

  • inpSLTP_Method:

    • Static_Method = fixed SL/TP points

    • Dynamic_Method = Opening Range sized SL/TP

  • inpStatic_SL_Points: Static stop loss (points).

  • inpStatic_TP_Points: Static take profit (points).

  • inpDynamic_Use_OR_Breakout_Trigger: Dynamic mode filter:

    • If true, BUY only after close > OR High; SELL only after close < OR Low.

  • inpOR_Mode:

    • OR_ByBars = Opening Range from first N bars of the day

    • OR_ByTimeWindow = Opening Range from start/end time window

  • inpOR_Timeframe: Timeframe used to calculate the Opening Range.

  • inpOR_Bars: Number of bars for OR when OR_ByBars .

  • inpOR_StartHour / inpOR_StartMin: OR start time when OR_ByTimeWindow .

  • inpOR_EndHour / inpOR_EndMin: OR end time when OR_ByTimeWindow .

  • inpOR_SL_Multiplier: Dynamic SL = OR points × multiplier.

  • inpOR_TP_Multiplier: Dynamic TP = OR points × multiplier.

  • inpOR_MinRangePoints: Minimum OR size required to use Dynamic; otherwise falls back to Static values.


