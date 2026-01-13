Institutional Volume Profile

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                              OVERVIEW
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VP-MTF PRO is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator designed for serious traders who want institutional-level analysis. It combines multi-timeframe volume profiling with automated signal generation, VPOC migration tracking, and HVN/LVN detection to give you a complete picture of market structure.

This indicator helps you identify high-probability trade setups by analyzing where the most volume has traded (Value Area) and aligning your entries with the higher timeframe trend.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                              KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME VOLUME PROFILE
   • Current timeframe volume profile with customizable resolution
   • Higher timeframe (HTF) volume profile overlay
   • Automatic HTF alignment detection for trend confirmation

📍 VALUE AREA ANALYSIS (VAH/VAL/VPOC)
   • Configurable Value Area percentage (default 70%)
   • VPOC (Point of Control) - highest volume price level
   • VAH (Value Area High) - upper boundary of value area
   • VAL (Value Area Low) - lower boundary of value area
   • Visual zone fill for easy identification

📈 VPOC MIGRATION TRACKING
   • Track VPOC movement direction (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL)
   • Migration speed indicator (FAST/MEDIUM/SLOW)
   • Historical VPOC levels display
   • Migration trail visualization
   • Consecutive streak counter

🎯 HVN/LVN DETECTION
   • High Volume Nodes (HVN) - strong support/resistance zones
   • Low Volume Nodes (LVN) - fast price movement zones
   • Customizable threshold settings
   • Both current TF and HTF detection

📡 AUTOMATED SIGNAL GENERATION
   • Rule-based LONG/SHORT signals
   • No priority - pure condition-based logic
   • Confidence scoring system (LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH)
   • Automatic SL calculation using ATR
   • Multiple TP levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) with R:R ratios
   • HTF alignment requirement option

📋 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
   • Real-time price position analysis
   • HTF and current TF data display
   • Trade/Signal status with P&L tracking
   • Migration direction and streak info
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                     ⏱️ RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME SETTINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Choose your trading style and use these optimal settings:

┌─────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────┐
│  TRADING STYLE  │ CHART TF    │  HTF SETTING │  TYPICAL HOLD TIME  │
├─────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┤
│  SCALPING       │  M5         │  H1         │  5-30 minutes       │
│  INTRADAY       │  M15        │  H4         │  1-4 hours          │
│  DAY TRADING    │  H1         │  H4         │  4-8 hours          │
│  SWING TRADING  │  H4         │  D1         │  1-5 days           │
│  POSITION       │  D1         │  W1         │  Weeks to months    │
└─────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────┘

⚠️ IMPORTANT: HTF must always be higher than your chart timeframe!


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                        📊 SIGNAL CONDITIONS EXPLAINED
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🟢 LONG SIGNAL TRIGGERS:
   • Price near VAL (Value Area Low) + HTF Bullish alignment
   • Price below VPOC + Inside Value Area + HTF Bullish alignment

🔴 SHORT SIGNAL TRIGGERS:
   • Price near VAH (Value Area High) + HTF Bearish alignment
   • Price above VPOC + Inside Value Area + HTF Bearish alignment

⭐ CONFIDENCE SCORING:
   • LOW (1-2 points): Basic conditions met
   • MEDIUM (3-4 points): Multiple confirmations
   • HIGH (5+ points): Strong setup with full alignment

Confidence is calculated based on:
   • Near VAL/VAH: +2 points
   • Discount/Premium Zone: +1 point
   • HTF Alignment: +2 points
   • Migration Alignment: +1 point
   • HVN Proximity: +1 point


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                          🎚️ KEY SETTINGS GUIDE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

PROXIMITY PERCENTAGE (Zone Entry Trigger):
   • 0.2% - 0.3%: Very precise entries, fewer signals
   • 0.3% - 0.5%: Balanced approach (RECOMMENDED)
   • 0.5% - 0.8%: More signals, wider entry zone

ATR MULTIPLIER (Stop Loss Distance):
   • 1.0x - 1.5x: Tight stops, higher risk of stop-outs
   • 1.5x - 2.0x: Normal markets (RECOMMENDED)
   • 2.0x - 3.0x: Volatile markets (Gold, Crypto, News events)

VALUE AREA PERCENTAGE:
   • 60%: Tighter value area, more precise levels
   • 70%: Standard institutional setting (RECOMMENDED)
   • 80%: Wider value area, broader zones

TP RISK:REWARD RATIOS:
   • TP1: 1.5 R:R (Conservative first target)
   • TP2: 2.5 R:R (Main profit target)
   • TP3: 4.0 R:R (Extended runner target)

HVN/LVN THRESHOLDS:
   • HVN Threshold 1.5x: Standard detection
   • LVN Threshold 0.5x: Standard detection
   • Increase HVN for fewer, stronger zones
   • Decrease LVN for more gap detection


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                           🏆 BEST PRACTICES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ TIP 1: QUALITY OVER QUANTITY
   Wait for HIGH confidence signals. They have the best win rate.

✅ TIP 2: ALWAYS CHECK HTF ALIGNMENT
   Trade with the trend. HTF alignment significantly improves success rate.

✅ TIP 3: USE VALUE AREA AS S/R
   VAH acts as resistance, VAL acts as support. Price respects these levels.

✅ TIP 4: VPOC IS A MAGNET
   Price tends to return to VPOC. Use this for target placement.

✅ TIP 5: UNDERSTAND HVN vs LVN
   HVN = Strong zones where price consolidates (good for reversals)
   LVN = Weak zones where price moves fast (good for breakouts)

✅ TIP 6: WATCH VPOC MIGRATION
   If VPOC is migrating UP with price above it = Bullish
   If VPOC is migrating DOWN with price below it = Bearish

✅ TIP 7: USE MULTIPLE TPs
   Take partial profits at TP1, move SL to breakeven, let rest run to TP2/TP3


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                           ⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⚠️ WARNING 1: AVOID NEWS EVENTS
   Major news can invalidate volume profile levels. Check economic calendar.

⚠️ WARNING 2: HTF > CHART TF
   Always ensure your HTF setting is higher than your chart timeframe.
   Example: If on M15 chart, use H1 or H4 as HTF (not M5 or M15)

⚠️ WARNING 3: BACKTEST FIRST
   Always backtest on demo account before using with real money.

⚠️ WARNING 4: NOT A HOLY GRAIL
   No indicator guarantees profits. Use proper risk management.

⚠️ WARNING 5: MARKET CONDITIONS MATTER
   Works best in ranging/mean-reverting markets. Be cautious in strong trends.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                           📦 COMPLETE FEATURE LIST
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VOLUME PROFILE:
   ✓ Current timeframe volume profile
   ✓ Higher timeframe volume profile
   ✓ Customizable resolution (50-200)
   ✓ Adjustable period count
   ✓ Volume bar visualization

VALUE AREA:
   ✓ VPOC line with extension options
   ✓ VAH/VAL lines
   ✓ Value Area zone fill
   ✓ Customizable VA percentage (60-80%)
   ✓ HTF Value Area overlay

HVN/LVN:
   ✓ Automatic HVN detection
   ✓ Automatic LVN detection
   ✓ Current TF and HTF zones
   ✓ Customizable thresholds
   ✓ Multiple display styles

VPOC MIGRATION:
   ✓ Migration direction tracking
   ✓ Migration speed indicator
   ✓ Historical VPOC levels
   ✓ Migration trail visualization
   ✓ Consecutive streak counter
   ✓ Direction arrows on chart

SIGNALS:
   ✓ Automated LONG/SHORT signals
   ✓ Independent condition evaluation
   ✓ Confidence scoring system
   ✓ ATR-based Stop Loss
   ✓ Multiple Take Profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3)
   ✓ Risk:Reward calculation
   ✓ HTF alignment requirement option

DASHBOARD:
   ✓ Real-time data display
   ✓ Price position analysis
   ✓ HTF and current TF info
   ✓ Signal/Trade status
   ✓ P&L tracking
   ✓ Migration info
   ✓ Compact design
   ✓ Multiple style options

CUSTOMIZATION:
   ✓ All colors customizable
   ✓ Multiple dashboard positions
   ✓ Dashboard styles (Modern Dark, Light, Neon, Classic, Minimal)
   ✓ Line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted)
   ✓ Show/Hide individual elements
   ✓ Compact mode option


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                              INPUT PARAMETERS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

TIMEFRAME SETTINGS:
   • HTF Timeframe Selection (M1 to Monthly)
   • Show Current TF Profile (true/false)
   • Show HTF Profile (true/false)

PERIOD SETTINGS:
   • Number of Periods (3-500)
   • Calculation Resolution (50-200)
   • Show S/R Since (2-45)
   • HTF Periods to Analyze (5-50)

DISPLAY OPTIONS:
   • 24-Hour Market mode
   • Show Volume Bars
   • Show VPOC/VAH/VAL/High/Low Lines
   • Show Labels
   • VPOC Extension options

DASHBOARD SETTINGS:
   • Position (9 options)
   • Size (Tiny/Small)
   • Style (5 themes)
   • Transparency
   • Compact Mode

VALUE AREA SETTINGS:
   • Show Value Area
   • Show Zone Fill
   • VA Percentage (60-80%)
   • Show HTF Value Area

HVN/LVN SETTINGS:
   • Show HVN/LVN Zones
   • Show HTF HVN/LVN
   • HVN Threshold
   • LVN Threshold
   • Display Style

VPOC MIGRATION:
   • Show Migration
   • Show Trail
   • Show Historical VPOCs
   • History Count
   • Line Style
   • Show Arrows

SIGNAL SETTINGS:
   • Show Signals
   • ATR Period
   • ATR Multiplier
   • TP1/TP2/TP3 R:R Ratios
   • Proximity Percentage
   • Require HTF Alignment

COLORS:
   • All elements have customizable colors


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                              SUPPORTED MARKETS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✓ Forex (All pairs)
✓ Gold (XAUUSD)
✓ Silver (XAGUSD)
✓ Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)
✓ Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)
✓ Commodities (Oil, Natural Gas, etc.)
✓ Stocks (All CFDs)

Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                              SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• MetaTrader 5 (Build 2500 or higher recommended)
• Any broker with MT5 support
• Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for smooth operation
• Works on Windows, Mac (via Wine), and VPS


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                                 CHANGELOG
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Version 1.00 (Initial Release):
   • Complete Volume Profile with MTF support
   • Value Area calculation (VAH/VAL/VPOC)
   • HVN/LVN zone detection
   • VPOC Migration tracking
   • Automated signal generation
   • Professional dashboard
   • Full customization options


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                                  SUPPORT
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

For support, custom development, or feature requests:

👤 Developer: RizwanFxCoder
📧 Contact via MQL5 private message

Please leave a review if you find this indicator helpful!


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                                 DISCLAIMER
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. 
Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool 
to assist in analysis and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk 
management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                              KEYWORDS/TAGS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

volume profile, VPOC, value area, VAH, VAL, institutional trading, smart money,
multi-timeframe, MTF, HVN, LVN, high volume node, low volume node, support,
resistance, trading signals, automated signals, forex indicator, gold indicator,
XAUUSD, professional indicator, dashboard, migration, point of control
Répondre à l'avis