Bands On iWPR of iRSI

📦 Product Overview: WPR–iRSI–iBands 1.0

This indicator combines Williams Percent Range (WPR), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and volatility Bandwidth to deliver an indicator array data RSI of WPR. It’s ideal for traders who want to track Supply & Demand zones, trend reversals, and volatility thresholds, in one sub window.

🔍 Core Components
WPR Curve → Measures overbought/oversold conditions based on recent highs/lows
RSI on WPR → Smooths WPR into a normalized oscillator for clearer signal interpretation
Band Levels → Six upper/lower bands plus a middle line, built on RSI of WPR, offering a volatility-framed structure

🎛 User Controls
📊 WPR Settings
WPR Period → Define the lookback for WPR calculation
Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.)
⚡ RSI Settings
RSI Period → Set the smoothing period for RSI on WPR
RSI Line Style, Width, Color → Customize the appearance of the RSI curve (default: Yellow)
📐 Band Settings
Bands Period → Define the moving average period for band generation
Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward
Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs:
BandDeviation1
BandDeviation2
BandDeviation3
BandDeviation4
BandDeviation5
BandDeviation6
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band, plus a central middle line.
🎨 Style Controls
Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band (default: ForestGreen)
Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the equilibrium line (default: ForestGreen)
Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band (default: ForestGreen)
Warning Bands (Deviation 1, 2, 3, 5, 6) → Each has independent style, width, and color (default: DarkGray)
🧪 Debug Mode
DebugMode Toggle → Enable/disable diagnostic output
LastBarIndex → Choose which bar to use for short name and debug output (default: 1 = last closed bar)

✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
Visualize WPR exhaustion and RSI smoothing
Frame signals with layered band levels for volatility context
Customize every visual element for audit clarity
Enable debug mode for development or signal tracking
Use multiple instances safely with independent configurations

