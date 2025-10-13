Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
- Utilitaires
- Nguyen Thanh Trieu
- Version: 1.0
Automatically manages stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even for manual and EA trades. Set and forget.
What It Does
- Auto SL/TP - Adds stop loss and take profit to positions without them
- Trailing Stop - Locks in profit as trade moves in your favor
- Break-Even - Moves SL to entry price after reaching profit target
- Partial Close - Auto-closes 50% at profit target, lets rest run
- Emergency Panel - One-click close all, close profitable, close losing positions
- Real-Time Display - Shows total P/L and position count on chart
Quick Start
- Attach EA to chart
- Panel appears top-right with Start/Stop buttons
- Click Start to activate management
- Open manual trades or run other EAs - this EA protects them
- Emergency buttons appear when you have positions
Default settings work immediately. Customize if needed.
Core Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|What It Does
|Default SL
|200 points
|Auto-adds SL if missing
|Default TP
|400 points
|Auto-adds TP if missing
|Trailing Stop
|150 points
|Distance from current price
|Break-Even Trigger
|200 points
|Profit needed to move SL to entry
|Partial Close
|300 points / 50%
|Closes half, protects remaining
Panel Features
Main Controls
- Start/Stop - Toggle EA management on/off
- Status Display - Shows if EA is running
- Symbol Name - Current chart symbol
Risk Display (Always Visible)
- P/L - Total profit/loss in account currency (green/red)
- Positions - Number of active trades being managed
Emergency Controls (Show When Positions Open)
- Close All - Red button, closes all managed positions
- Close + - Green button, closes only profitable positions
- Close - - Red button, closes only losing positions
- All to BE - Yellow button, moves all SL to break-even immediately
How Each Feature Works
1. Auto SL/TP
Opens trade without SL/TP? EA adds them automatically based on your settings. Safer trading.
2. Trailing Stop
Trade in profit > trailing distance? EA moves SL closer to current price. Locks in gains, lets winners run.
3. Break-Even
Trade reaches 200 points profit? EA moves SL to entry + 20 points offset. Risk-free trade.
4. Partial Close
Trade reaches 300 points profit? EA closes 50%, leaves 50% running with trailing stop. Bank some profit, keep upside.
Who Should Use This
- Manual traders - Protects your trades while you sleep or work
- EA users - Adds protection to EAs that lack good exit logic
- Scalpers - Quick partial close system locks in profits
- Swing traders - Trailing stop lets trends run while protecting gains
- Multi-symbol traders - Manages all symbols or just current chart
Configuration Examples
Conservative (1:2 Risk/Reward)
SL: 100 points, TP: 200 points, Break-Even: 80 points, Trailing: 60 points
Balanced (1:2 Risk/Reward) - Default
SL: 200 points, TP: 400 points, Break-Even: 200 points, Trailing: 150 points
Aggressive (Let Profits Run)
SL: 150 points, TP: 600 points, Break-Even: 100 points, Trailing: 80 points, Partial: 250 points
Technical Details
- Magic Number Filter - Manage specific EA trades or manual trades (magic 0)
- Symbol Filter - Current chart only or all symbols
- Update Speed - 500ms default (twice per second, no lag)
- Slippage Control - 5 points max slippage protection
- No Alerts - Silent operation by default (can enable in settings)
- Lightweight - Low CPU usage, works with multiple EAs
Installation
- Purchase and download from Market
- Restart MT5 terminal
- Drag EA to any chart
- Check "Allow Algo Trading" button in toolbar
- Panel appears - click Start
Note: Works on any timeframe. Chart timeframe does not affect management.
Best Practices
- Test settings in demo account first
- Adjust point values based on symbol pip value (Forex: 10 points = 1 pip for 5-digit brokers)
- Use partial close for trending markets
- Use tighter break-even in choppy markets
- Emergency buttons are one-click, no confirmation - use carefully
- EA saves settings per chart, customize for each symbol if needed
Common Questions
Q: Does it work with other EAs?
A: Yes. Set magic number to manage specific EA trades, or use 0 for manual trades only.
Q: Can I turn off specific features?
A: Yes. Set any parameter to 0 to disable that feature (except Update Interval).
Q: Will it modify closed positions?
A: No. Only manages open positions.
Q: What if I manually change SL/TP?
A: EA respects manual changes. It only acts when conditions trigger (trailing, break-even, etc.).
Q: Does panel work on mobile MT5?
A: Panel visible on desktop only. EA continues managing trades on mobile.
Updates and Support
Updates are free. Critical bugs fixed promptly. Questions answered in comments or via MQL5 message within 24 hours.
Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading involves risk of loss. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly in demo before live trading.
Trade Manager for MT5
Copyright 2025