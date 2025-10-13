Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5

Trade Manager for MT5

Automatically manages stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even for manual and EA trades. Set and forget.

What It Does

Auto SL/TP - Adds stop loss and take profit to positions without them

- Adds stop loss and take profit to positions without them Trailing Stop - Locks in profit as trade moves in your favor

- Locks in profit as trade moves in your favor Break-Even - Moves SL to entry price after reaching profit target

- Moves SL to entry price after reaching profit target Partial Close - Auto-closes 50% at profit target, lets rest run

- Auto-closes 50% at profit target, lets rest run Emergency Panel - One-click close all, close profitable, close losing positions

- One-click close all, close profitable, close losing positions Real-Time Display - Shows total P/L and position count on chart

Quick Start

Attach EA to chart Panel appears top-right with Start/Stop buttons Click Start to activate management Open manual trades or run other EAs - this EA protects them Emergency buttons appear when you have positions

Default settings work immediately. Customize if needed.

Core Settings

Parameter Default What It Does Default SL 200 points Auto-adds SL if missing Default TP 400 points Auto-adds TP if missing Trailing Stop 150 points Distance from current price Break-Even Trigger 200 points Profit needed to move SL to entry Partial Close 300 points / 50% Closes half, protects remaining

Panel Features

Main Controls

Start/Stop - Toggle EA management on/off

- Toggle EA management on/off Status Display - Shows if EA is running

- Shows if EA is running Symbol Name - Current chart symbol

Risk Display (Always Visible)

P/L - Total profit/loss in account currency (green/red)

- Total profit/loss in account currency (green/red) Positions - Number of active trades being managed

Emergency Controls (Show When Positions Open)

Close All - Red button, closes all managed positions

- Red button, closes all managed positions Close + - Green button, closes only profitable positions

- Green button, closes only profitable positions Close - - Red button, closes only losing positions

- Red button, closes only losing positions All to BE - Yellow button, moves all SL to break-even immediately

How Each Feature Works

1. Auto SL/TP

Opens trade without SL/TP? EA adds them automatically based on your settings. Safer trading.

2. Trailing Stop

Trade in profit > trailing distance? EA moves SL closer to current price. Locks in gains, lets winners run.

3. Break-Even

Trade reaches 200 points profit? EA moves SL to entry + 20 points offset. Risk-free trade.

4. Partial Close

Trade reaches 300 points profit? EA closes 50%, leaves 50% running with trailing stop. Bank some profit, keep upside.

Who Should Use This

Manual traders - Protects your trades while you sleep or work

- Protects your trades while you sleep or work EA users - Adds protection to EAs that lack good exit logic

- Adds protection to EAs that lack good exit logic Scalpers - Quick partial close system locks in profits

- Quick partial close system locks in profits Swing traders - Trailing stop lets trends run while protecting gains

- Trailing stop lets trends run while protecting gains Multi-symbol traders - Manages all symbols or just current chart

Configuration Examples

Conservative (1:2 Risk/Reward)

SL: 100 points, TP: 200 points, Break-Even: 80 points, Trailing: 60 points

Balanced (1:2 Risk/Reward) - Default

SL: 200 points, TP: 400 points, Break-Even: 200 points, Trailing: 150 points

Aggressive (Let Profits Run)

SL: 150 points, TP: 600 points, Break-Even: 100 points, Trailing: 80 points, Partial: 250 points

Technical Details

Magic Number Filter - Manage specific EA trades or manual trades (magic 0)

- Manage specific EA trades or manual trades (magic 0) Symbol Filter - Current chart only or all symbols

- Current chart only or all symbols Update Speed - 500ms default (twice per second, no lag)

- 500ms default (twice per second, no lag) Slippage Control - 5 points max slippage protection

- 5 points max slippage protection No Alerts - Silent operation by default (can enable in settings)

- Silent operation by default (can enable in settings) Lightweight - Low CPU usage, works with multiple EAs

Installation

Purchase and download from Market Restart MT5 terminal Drag EA to any chart Check "Allow Algo Trading" button in toolbar Panel appears - click Start

Note: Works on any timeframe. Chart timeframe does not affect management.

Best Practices

Test settings in demo account first

Adjust point values based on symbol pip value (Forex: 10 points = 1 pip for 5-digit brokers)

Use partial close for trending markets

Use tighter break-even in choppy markets

Emergency buttons are one-click, no confirmation - use carefully

EA saves settings per chart, customize for each symbol if needed

Common Questions

Q: Does it work with other EAs?

A: Yes. Set magic number to manage specific EA trades, or use 0 for manual trades only.

Q: Can I turn off specific features?

A: Yes. Set any parameter to 0 to disable that feature (except Update Interval).

Q: Will it modify closed positions?

A: No. Only manages open positions.

Q: What if I manually change SL/TP?

A: EA respects manual changes. It only acts when conditions trigger (trailing, break-even, etc.).

Q: Does panel work on mobile MT5?

A: Panel visible on desktop only. EA continues managing trades on mobile.

Updates and Support

Updates are free. Critical bugs fixed promptly. Questions answered in comments or via MQL5 message within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk of loss. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly in demo before live trading.

