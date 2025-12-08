OrderBlock Zones MT4

OrderBlock Zone - Professional Buying and Selling Zone Indicator

Overview

OrderBlock Zone is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that automatically detects and visualizes institutional trading zones (Order Blocks) in the market. By tracking the traces left by major players (banks, hedge funds), it identifies potential support and resistance levels.





Key Features

📊 Automatic OrderBlock Detection

Fractal-Based Analysis: Identifies strong reversal points using a 36-period (customizable) fractal analysis

Bull & Bear Zones: Green arrows indicate bullish OrderBlocks, red arrows indicate bearish OrderBlocks

Engulfing Pattern Support: Recognizes engulfing candlestick patterns to generate stronger signals

🎨 Visual Tools

Automatic Level Lines: Upper and lower boundary lines for each OrderBlock

Colored Zones: Bull (green) and Bear (red) zones are clearly separated

Engulfing Highlight: Highlights engulfing formations with blue/orange rectangles

Clean Interface: Grid automatically closes, charts slide left for optimized view

⚙️ Customizable Parameters

Fractal Period: Adjust sensitivity (default: 36)

Line Length: Determine how far OrderBlock levels extend

Color Options: Bull/Bear colors can be customized

Line Styles: Thickness and style (dashed line, solid line, etc.) can be adjusted









🔔 Alert System (Optional)

Audio alerts

Pop-up notifications

Push notifications (mobile)

Email alerts

🎯 Smart Zone Management

Auto Cleanup: Broken or invalid OrderBlocks are automatically deleted

Touch Detection: When the price touches a zone, the line thickens and alerts you

Dynamic Update: Zones are updated in real time according to market movements

Who is it suitable for?

✅ Day Traders: Strong intraday support/resistance levels

✅ Swing Traders: Medium/long-term entry and exit points

✅ Smart Money Follower Traders: Those who want to track institutional trades

✅ Price Action Traders: Those who like clean chart reading





Usage Scenarios

Scenario 1 - Pullback Buy: When the price returns to a Bull OrderBlock, this area offers a potential buying opportunity.





Scenario 2 - Breakout Confirmation: When a significant OrderBlock breaks, it may signal a trend reversal.





Scenario 3 - Risk Management: Placing stop-loss levels outside the OrderBlock provides safer positions.







