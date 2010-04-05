Project Oro

Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public.


The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits trades either when it determines—via its internal exit algorithm—that it is the right time to do so, or when the security's stop loss level is reached.


Project Oro is specifically designed for Gold - XAUUSD and is optimized for use on the 30-minute (M30) or 1-hour (H1) timeframes.


You have the option to trade using either a fixed lot size or a percentage-based risk setting, depending on your personal risk tolerance and trading style.


Please remember: you must allow the algorithm to operate independently. Do not manually open or close trades. Simply enable the EA and let it carry out its strategy as designed.


Project Oro is fully plug-and-play — simply install it, attach it to the GOLD chart, and turn off your screen. It will now work for you while you sleep.


Should you have any questions or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact me directly through messages.

