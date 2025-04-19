EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier

EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier

Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4!

The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here for testing before purchase.


Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay.

Key Features:

  • Universal Compatibility - Works with almost all signal formats
  • Multi-Channel & Multi-MT4 Support - Copy signals from multiple Telegram channels to multiple MT4 accounts simultaneously.
  • Lightning-Fast Execution - Minimal latency, ensuring you never miss a trade.

Easy Setup & Requirements:

  • One-Time Setup - Attach the EA to just one chart per channel (supports multi-pair copying).
  • Windows Only - Compatible with Windows 8/10/11 & Windows Server 2012 R2 or higher (No Windows 7 or lower).
  • VPS-Friendly - Optimized for running 24/7 on supported Windows servers.

NB: This EA must be run along with the Windows EchoTrade Telegram Copier application which you can get here

Please ensure to run this application on your computer to confirm compatibility before purchasing the EA


Read the full Setup Guide here

MT5 version here

Why Choose EchoTrade?

  • No Manual Trading - Eliminate errors and delays.
  • Flexible & Scalable - Perfect for signal providers, copiers, and prop challenge traders.

Automate Your Trading Today—Let EchoTrade Handle the Rest!


J_Wilson
24
J_Wilson 2025.06.23 20:32 
 

Excellent piece of kit, been using this over the past few weeks, and as a first-time user, it has been great. The developer is supportive and responsive, quickly responding to my change requests. I would happily recommend this to other traders looking to streamline their trading

DEF2009
28
DEF2009 2025.05.29 15:52 
 

I’ve been using this Trade Copy Expert Advisor for several weeks now, and I’m genuinely impressed by its performance and reliability. The setup process was straightforward, with clear documentation that made installation quick and hassle-free. The EA works flawlessly, copying trades with incredible speed and accuracy between Telegram and my MT4 account. One standout feature is the low latency and stable connection. It ensures that no trades are missed and that execution is almost instant. The developer is open to implementing improvements based on suggestions, very helpful !

