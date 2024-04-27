The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering!

Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !! Important update: Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy, Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy, Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters

Include Free ET1 for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219

Daily breakout ET9 for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113220

