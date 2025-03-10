HF PropFirmFastPass

Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges 

Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than PropFirmFastPass, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly

Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee
Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including Quantec Trading Capital, with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to expensive subscriptions or multiple fees. Our EA is your all-in-one solution

Unmatched Performance, Minimal Drawdown
Employing a powerful HFT strategy, PropFirmFastPass detects significant market movements and utilizes stop-loss measures to protect your equity. It excels at achieving challenge targets in record time while maintaining an impressively low drawdown. 

Set and Forget
Once set up, PropFirmFastPass runs autonomously, allowing you to step away from your computer. Our EA intelligently detects market movements and executes the best entries, ensuring you make the most of every opportunity. 

Fast Results
Designed for quick results, PropFirmFastPass helps you achieve 10% of the target profit requirement within just five minutes. We prioritize efficiency and help you reach your goals in the shortest time possible. 

Live Signalshttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2161472


Tested and Trusted
We have rigorously tested PropFirmFastPass, successfully passing challenges from renowned prop firms such as Fast Forex Funding, Infinity Forex Funds, Nova Funding, Quantec Trading Capital and others. Check Trustpilot and other sources for reviews of these prop firms before proceeding. 


Key Parameters to Customize 

  • Start Trade Time: Set the time when trading should begin.
  • End Trade Time: Set the time when trading should stop.
  • Operations Speed: Adjust the speed of operations according to your preferences.
  • Max Action Per Day: Set the maximum number of actions per day.
  • Max Orders Per Day: Set the maximum number of orders per day.
  • Max Daily Loss %: Define the maximum acceptable loss percentage for each trading day.
  • Equity Target Amount: Specify the target equity amount to be reached.
  • Reach Target Stop Trade: Enable or disable trading once the target is reached.
  • Offset Points: Set the offset points for trade entry.
  • Lot Size: Manual entry order lot size.
  • Trailing Start: Define the trailing start point for stop-loss.
  • Trailing Stop: Set the trailing stop value.
  • Trailing Step: Define the trailing step value.
  • Magic Number: Assign a unique magic number for trade identification.
  • Order Comment: Add a custom comment to each order for easy identification.


Highest Success Rates

Based on our testing and user feedback, the prop firms with the highest success rates using PropFirmFastPass are:

  1. Nova Funding
  2. Infinity Forex Funds
  3. Quantec Trading Capital
  4. Next Step Funding
  5. Kortana Fx
  6. Pro Trade Funded
  7. The Talented Traders
  8. Fast Forex Funding

              These prop firms have provided favorable conditions and evaluations for traders using PropFirmFastPass. However, success rates can vary depending on various factors, including market conditions, individual trading strategies, and personal trading skills. Thoroughly research and review each prop firm before engaging in any evaluation or challenge.


              Important Notes

              • Always be aware of the broker's limitations when using HFT EAs. HFT EAs may not be allowed or could result in account/EA bans. They are NOT recommended for live real accounts.
              • Beware of internet fraudsters. HFT PROP EA is available for sale only on the mql5 marketplace.
              • When you bought, please contact me to setup for you to use!!!

              Unlock your potential and conquer HFT prop firm challenges with PropFirmFastPass. Get started today! Contact us via private message for more information and purchase details. 




