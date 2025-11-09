Auto Trendline indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Sathit Sukhirun
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This system is very useful for trading because it solves several classic problems:
1. 🤖 Objectivity & Precision
-
Benefit: It eliminates the trader's personal bias. Every trader might draw a trendline slightly differently, but this indicator uses a precise mathematical logic (Fractals) to find the pivot points. The resulting lines are objective and consistent every time.
2. ⚡️ Dynamic Updates
-
Benefit: Your chart is always current. As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the new trendline is drawn automatically. You don't have to manually delete old lines and redraw new ones every time the market structure changes.
3. 📊 Market Structure Identification
-
Benefit: In addition to drawing lines, the indicator also helps identify the market structure for you by plotting "HH" (Higher High), "LH" (Lower High), "HL" (Higher Low), and "LL" (Lower Low). This is extremely useful for confirming the current trend (e.g., a clear Uptrend is made of HLs and HHs).
4. 🔔 Signal Alerts
-
Benefit: This is a major advantage. You do not need to watch the chart all day. The indicator can alert you to two key events:
-
New Trendline Formed: Notifies you that the market structure is evolving.
-
Price Cross Alert: Signals a potential Breakout (if price closes above a resistance line) or Breakdown (if price closes below a support line).
-
5. 🧹 Clean Chart Management
-
Benefit: Your chart does not become messy or cluttered with hundreds of old lines. You can set Max_Lines_To_Keep (e.g., to 1 or 2) to only show the most recent, relevant trendlines. Old, irrelevant lines are automatically deleted.